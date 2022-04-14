Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,900 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the March 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,303,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DPRO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.62. 263,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,373,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Draganfly has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Draganfly by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Draganfly during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

