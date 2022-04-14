DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down to $2.12

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $1.98. DouYu International shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 37,297 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $655.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

