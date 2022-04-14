Douglas Rose Purchases 200,000 Shares of Santa Fe Minerals Limited (ASX:SFM) Stock

Santa Fe Minerals Limited (ASX:SFM – Get Rating) insider Douglas Rose acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,800.00 ($18,370.37).

Santa Fe Minerals Company Profile

Santa Fe Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of gold and base metals in Australia. The company explores for gold and vanadium deposits. It holds 7 exploration licenses in Challa South and Challa North projects covering an area of approximately 463 square kilometers in the Windamurra and Narndee Intrusions in Western Australia.

