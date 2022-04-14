DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 8,648 shares.The stock last traded at $11.94 and had previously closed at $11.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58.

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,533,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,500,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

