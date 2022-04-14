DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 8,648 shares.The stock last traded at $11.94 and had previously closed at $11.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,533,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,500,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.