Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.68

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 344906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,112,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,928,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,940,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 22.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.