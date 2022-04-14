DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 151.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,094 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $17,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DASH traded up $6.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,386. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.26. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.68.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DASH. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,099 shares of company stock worth $47,948,303. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.