Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Issues Earnings Results

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%.

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 351,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Dolphin Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.