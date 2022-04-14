Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.22

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$62.22 and traded as high as C$74.38. Dollarama shares last traded at C$72.65, with a volume of 790,799 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$21.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

