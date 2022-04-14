Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.390-$11.594 EPS.

DG traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,676. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $247.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.03.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.50.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

