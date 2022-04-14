Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $245.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $247.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

