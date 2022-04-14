Dock (DOCK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.32 Million

Dock (DOCK) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $29.24 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 750,105,961 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

