DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives $14.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. started coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $8.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77. DocGo has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

