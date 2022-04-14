disBalancer Trading 12.8% Lower This Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001013 BTC on major exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $2.53 million and $189,785.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.53 or 0.07493319 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,013.12 or 0.99698796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041095 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,080,893 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

