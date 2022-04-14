Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.64. 473,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $27.31.

