DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Holdings Trimmed by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $14,713,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $107.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

