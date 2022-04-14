Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.30. Diana Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 933.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSX traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.27. 35,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,384. The company has a market capitalization of $482.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.18%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 126.99%.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

