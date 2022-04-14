Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.29. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 56,831 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.32 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

