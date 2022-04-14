dHedge DAO Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and $104,597.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,814,184 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

