DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Down 69.6% in March

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHBC. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in DHB Capital by 1,025.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 822,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 749,400 shares during the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $7,100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHB Capital by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 500,615 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of DHB Capital by 112.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 850,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 450,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHB Capital by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 948,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 411,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

DHBC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. DHB Capital has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

