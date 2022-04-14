DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $619.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $619.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $604.80 million and the highest is $629.03 million. DexCom reported sales of $505.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $5.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $493.38. 11,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.81, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $445.54 and its 200-day moving average is $507.91. DexCom has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.75, for a total transaction of $387,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,207,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,572 shares of company stock valued at $14,705,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

