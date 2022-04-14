Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $66,214.41 and $5.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

