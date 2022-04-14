Deutsche Börse AG Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deutsche Börse in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($195.65) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($189.78) to €171.20 ($186.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($163.04) to €156.00 ($169.57) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.03.

DBOEY stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

