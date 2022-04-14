Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Target Price to $96.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.54. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

