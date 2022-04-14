Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $139.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties stock opened at $124.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day moving average of $118.44.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.