Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target to CHF 8

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CS. BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

NYSE CS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,271,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 159,094 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

