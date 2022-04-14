Dent (DENT) Market Cap Achieves $273.87 Million

Dent (DENT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Dent coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $273.87 million and approximately $36.43 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

