Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

