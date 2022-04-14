DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Certara worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CERT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at $569,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $1,902,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $137,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,352 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,746. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CERT opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

