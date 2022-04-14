DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $75.52. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

