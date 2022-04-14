DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after buying an additional 63,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,017,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $135.30 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.28. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.