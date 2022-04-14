DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.95 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.39.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $1,293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 51,284 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $5,589,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 592,707 shares of company stock valued at $62,842,135. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $121.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.