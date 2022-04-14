DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Capital World Investors increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $38,143,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 67,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,963,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOH opened at $334.17 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $347.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

