DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

