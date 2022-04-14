DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 22,430 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 224.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $2,602,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Airbnb by 55.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $171.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average of $167.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,573.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,770 shares of company stock worth $76,739,387. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

