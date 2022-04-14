DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 1,796.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,674 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

