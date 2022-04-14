DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 36,579 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 132.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,579 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 46.9% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

WPC opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.31 and a 12-month high of $83.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.