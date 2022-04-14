DeHive (DHV) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

DeHive (DHV) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $144,254.41 and $80,618.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00044393 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.65 or 0.07472906 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,332.61 or 0.99873946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00041418 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

