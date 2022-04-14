Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Up 7.7%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.81. 7,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 509,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. Research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,679 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $64,245,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after purchasing an additional 805,036 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

