Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Position Cut by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after acquiring an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after acquiring an additional 121,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $271.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $231.88 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

