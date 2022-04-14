DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.93

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.93 and last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 15935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

DCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 3.18.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

