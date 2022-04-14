Datto (NYSE:MSP) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.44.

NYSE MSP opened at $34.65 on Monday. Datto has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Datto will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,170 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $702,380.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,252 shares of company stock valued at $10,909,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Datto by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Datto by 392.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 221,830 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the second quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the third quarter worth about $2,171,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

