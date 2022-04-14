Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Data I/O by 78.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Data I/O in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Data I/O by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Data I/O in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of DAIO remained flat at $$3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,522. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. Data I/O has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $31.29 million, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter.

Data I/O Company Profile (Get Rating)

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.