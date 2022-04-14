Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.69 and last traded at $40.92. 41,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,549,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.66.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,904.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 312,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 302,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

