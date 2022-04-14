Dana (NYSE:DAN) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DAN. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Dana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.71.

Get Dana alerts:

DAN opened at $15.66 on Monday. Dana has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Dana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Dana by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Dana by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.