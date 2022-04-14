Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, an increase of 203.4% from the March 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of DKILY stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.28. 410,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

