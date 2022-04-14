CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.25

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 335676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market cap of C$124.73 million and a P/E ratio of 27.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.69 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Charles Nelson Apps sold 150,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$31,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$519. Insiders have sold a total of 354,000 shares of company stock worth $71,940 in the last three months.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

