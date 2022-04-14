CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.82

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.82 and last traded at $150.82, with a volume of 1114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CVR Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 14.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.24 per share. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in CVR Partners by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

