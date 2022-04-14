Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cummins by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $194.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.