Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 1,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cullman Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Cullman Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in Cullman Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Cullman Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,994,000. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities.

