CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

NYSE CUBE opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,677,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,280,000 after buying an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

